Akhilesh Yadav Challenges UP Government on Caste-Based Police Postings

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has intensified his critique of the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging systemic caste-based discrimination in police postings. Yadav insists the accusations are backed by official data and has questioned the state's dismissive attitude toward these serious claims.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav argued that it is the duty of opposition parties to highlight and question injustices against marginalized communities. He presented data from government websites to support his allegations, specifically mentioning discrepancies in staffing at district police stations.

Yadav also criticized the state government for broader employment issues, including the Agnipath recruitment scheme and alleged ideological bias in job appointments. He expressed concern over rising unemployment and the privatization of education, suggesting these moves further marginalize rural poor children.

