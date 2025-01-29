Left Menu

Overcrowding Sparks Concerns at Mahakumbh: A Look into the Incident

The Mahakumbh festival faced a stampede-like situation due to overcrowding, injuring several devotees. Despite this, traditional Amrit Snan preparations continue. Prime Minister Modi extended condolences and state officials assure safety measures are in place, with the incident being actively investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:14 IST
Seers and devotees proceed for Amrit Snan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Wednesday, a stampede-like situation erupted at the Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj, as millions of devotees convened for a holy dip. Despite some injuries, officials clarify there was no actual stampede, describing it as overcrowding due to the surge of pilgrims.

Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna stated that the police and administration are diligently assisting the Akharas with their traditional processions. "Amrit Snan is about to begin, and all preparations have been made. The situation is under control," he assured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies towards the affected families, promising continuous support from the Centre. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh officials are ensuring that the festival proceeds safely, with over 36 million devotees having already participated as of 10 am on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

