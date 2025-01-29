Record Crowds Gather for Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Despite Stampede Scare
Amid concerns of a stampede, the Mahakumbh Mela continued with the Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam during Mauni Amavasya. Akhadas, including the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, ensured the smooth passage for devotees, resulting in over 4.24 million pilgrims taking a dip by Wednesday noon.
The Mahakumbh Mela witnessed a massive turnout despite earlier safety concerns due to a stampede-like situation. As the sun rose on Mauni Amavasya, Akhadas, along with their deities, took to the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam for the Amrit Snan, coinciding with the Second Shahi Snan.
President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, assured rapid clearance of the ghats to accommodate the throng of devotees eager for a holy dip. "Thousands accompany us, yet we'll ensure swift vacating so every pilgrim can experience the sanctity of the waters," Puri mentioned.
Despite the earlier chaos, saintly figures like Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri were seen taking the sacred plunge in smaller groups. The Uttar Pradesh government reported an impressive 4.24 million have performed the ritual by noon, setting a record participation at Mahakumbh.
