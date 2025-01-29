India's Coffee Exports Face Slump Amidst Global Supply Crunch

India is bracing for a significant slump in coffee exports, with industry reports indicating a potential decline of more than 10% by 2025. The reduction comes amidst low production levels and decreased carry-forward stocks, even as global prices reach historic highs.

The world's seventh-largest coffee producer is experiencing challenges due to unfavorable weather conditions affecting the crop yield. India's robusta and arabica beans are fetching high prices, yet output declines threaten global supply further strained by Brazil's reduced production.

The Coffee Board of India is yet to finalize current season production figures as initial reports point to lower yields. High temperatures, water scarcity, and heavy rains have delayed harvesting, while inventory depletion continues from 2024's high export levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)