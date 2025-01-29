Left Menu

India's Coffee Exports Face Slump Amidst Global Supply Crunch

India, the world's seventh-largest coffee producer, anticipates a decline of over 10% in coffee exports by 2025 due to reduced production and stock levels. Despite record-high coffee prices, lower harvest yields driven by adverse weather conditions contribute to the anticipated export decrease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:38 IST
India is bracing for a significant slump in coffee exports, with industry reports indicating a potential decline of more than 10% by 2025. The reduction comes amidst low production levels and decreased carry-forward stocks, even as global prices reach historic highs.

The world's seventh-largest coffee producer is experiencing challenges due to unfavorable weather conditions affecting the crop yield. India's robusta and arabica beans are fetching high prices, yet output declines threaten global supply further strained by Brazil's reduced production.

The Coffee Board of India is yet to finalize current season production figures as initial reports point to lower yields. High temperatures, water scarcity, and heavy rains have delayed harvesting, while inventory depletion continues from 2024's high export levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

