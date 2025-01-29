Left Menu

Calm Before the Fed: Market Stability Amidst Anticipated Tech Earnings

World markets showed signs of stabilization as investors anticipated major tech earnings and the Federal Reserve's rate meeting. European stocks hit record highs fueled by ASML's performance. Investors also examined Trump's tariff plans, while oil prices dipped slightly. The Czech central bank hinted at potential cryptocurrency reserve investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:49 IST
World markets exuded a sense of calm on Wednesday as investors pivoted to a wait-and-see stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate meeting. Key tech earnings from heavyweights like Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla also captured investors' interest.

European shares surged to unprecedented heights, buoyed by strong performance from ASML. Concurrently, Asia benefitted from gains during the Lunar New Year, even as Wall Street mirrored these upticks. Markets showed resilience despite Monday's turbulence caused by the emergence of DeepSeek, a lower-cost Chinese AI model that affected Nvidia's stock.

With the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield at 4.52% and European yields dipping, investors turned their focus to geopolitical developments, including Trump's tariff proposals. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic's central bank disclosed its plan to potentially incorporate bitcoin into its reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

