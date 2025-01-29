Manba Finance Limited: Accelerating Growth Through Strategic Expansion

Manba Finance Limited, a Mumbai-based non-banking finance company, has announced impressive financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company's revenue from operations increased notably by 43.26% year-over-year to Rs. 68.87 crore.

Manba Finance's strategic moves, including a partnership with Piaggio Vehicles and successful IPO, have contributed to its strong financial performance. The collaboration with Piaggio aims to support India's transition to electric vehicles and entrepreneurship.

With ongoing geographic expansion and a focus on sustainable growth, Manba Finance shows a commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders. The company declared a dividend, emphasizing its dedication to mutual success and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)