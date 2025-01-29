Left Menu

Adani Power Shares Surge Amid Record Profits and Growth Plans

Adani Power's shares surged 5% following a 7% increase in net profit for the December quarter, attributed to higher electricity sales. Revenue rose by 11% to Rs 14,833 crore. CEO SB Khyalia emphasized reaching a 30 GW capacity target by 2030, leveraging Indian thermal power opportunities.

Shares in Adani Power soared 5% as the company reported a 7% increase in net profit for the December quarter, boosted by higher electricity sales. The stock closed at Rs 522.35 on BSE after a peak of Rs 528 during the day.

The firm revealed an 11% rise in Q3 FY25 consolidated total revenue to Rs 14,833 crore, driven by 8% growth in power sales volume attributed to increased power demand and higher operating capacity.

According to CEO SB Khyalia, Adani Power is progressing towards a 2030 target of 30 GW capacity, capitalizing on India's thermal power sector opportunities through strategic initiatives like mining integration and digitalization.

