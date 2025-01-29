IKIO Group Sets Sights on Global Expansion and Sustainability Leadership in 2023

IKIO Group is charting a bold course for 2023, focusing on global market expansion and sustainability. With ambitious goals in place, the company aims to enhance its technological capabilities while deepening its commitment to creating eco-friendly solutions.

IKIO plans to broaden its market reach, targeting key regions such as the Gulf, U.S., and Europe. Strategic partnerships will be pivotal in meeting the soaring demand for sustainable, energy-efficient products.

The company's dedication to research and development is unwavering, with investments in smart lighting, LED technologies, solar energy, and energy storage. Aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030, IKIO is also expanding its Noida facilities and integrating advanced automation and AI for increased productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)