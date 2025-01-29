Unfortunate Stampede at Maha Kumbh: Safety Concerns Raised

In an unfortunate turn of events, a stampede occurred during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, prompting widespread concern. Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, extended his condolences, emphasizing the need to adhere to safety protocols outlined by the administration.

Saraswati commended the Akhara Parishad for ensuring devotees were prioritized for the holy dip and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their vigilant efforts toward ensuring public safety.

The incident unfolded amid vast congregations of worshippers at the Ganga and Yamuna rivers' confluence on Mauni Amavasya's sacred day. In response, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah assured Chief Minister Adityanath of the Centre's full support. Heightened security measures are now in place at Triveni Sangam.

(With inputs from agencies.)