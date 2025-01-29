Left Menu

Unfortunate Stampede at Maha Kumbh: Safety Concerns Raised

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj led to casualties, prompting Swami Chidanand Saraswati to stress safety compliance. He praised Akhara Parishad for prioritizing devotees. Prime Minister Modi and others extended support to Uttar Pradesh. Heavy security was deployed following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:55 IST
Unfortunate Stampede at Maha Kumbh: Safety Concerns Raised
Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, expressed condolences over the stampede during the Mahakumbh.(Photo/ANII). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfortunate turn of events, a stampede occurred during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, prompting widespread concern. Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, extended his condolences, emphasizing the need to adhere to safety protocols outlined by the administration.

Saraswati commended the Akhara Parishad for ensuring devotees were prioritized for the holy dip and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their vigilant efforts toward ensuring public safety.

The incident unfolded amid vast congregations of worshippers at the Ganga and Yamuna rivers' confluence on Mauni Amavasya's sacred day. In response, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah assured Chief Minister Adityanath of the Centre's full support. Heightened security measures are now in place at Triveni Sangam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025