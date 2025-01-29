Left Menu

Tesco Streamlines Workforce Amid Rising Costs

Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket, plans to cut approximately 400 jobs from its stores and head office to achieve efficiency savings for future investments. This decision is part of a trend, with Sainsbury's also reducing staff numbers amid increased costs due to the new budget's measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:56 IST
Tesco Streamlines Workforce Amid Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesco, Britain's largest supermarket chain, announced plans to cut around 400 jobs from its stores and headquarters to streamline operations and allocate funds for investment. This move comes in response to rising operational costs following changes in governmental policies.

The company's decision mirrors recent actions taken by Sainsbury's, Britain's second-largest grocery chain, which also plans to reduce its workforce by over 3,000 roles. These reductions are attributed to increased expenses associated with the new Labour government's budget that raised employer social security contributions and the national minimum wage.

Tesco expressed a commitment to minimizing the impact on employees by attempting to place affected staff in other roles, highlighting that there are currently 1,000 vacancies across the business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025