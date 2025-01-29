Control Restored in Maha Kumbh as Thousands Gather for Amrit Snan

In Prayagraj, peace was restored at the Maha Kumbh Mela after a stampede-like situation unfolded early Wednesday morning. Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna confirmed that tensions were subdued, allowing the Juna Akhara and two others to proceed with the sacred Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam. The situation was partly managed by postponing the ritual to accommodate the massive influx of devotees.

According to the DIG, several people were injured during the stampede; however, all are reported to be out of danger and receiving proper medical care. He stressed that the state of calm has been achieved with careful oversight by the event organizers.

Meanwhile, Mahant Ravindra Puri of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, along with numerous saints and Nagas, participated in the ritual at the iconic venue. Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara expressed their challenges during today's chaotic event but affirmed their ongoing efforts to ensure every devotee has the chance to participate in the spiritual ritual.

(With inputs from agencies.)