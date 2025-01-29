Control Restored in Maha Kumbh as Thousands Gather for Amrit Snan
Amid a stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, authorities stated that peace was restored as Juna Akhara and two others prepared for the Amrit Snan. Injuries sustained during the chaos were minor, and thousands still participated in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya.
- Country:
- India
In Prayagraj, peace was restored at the Maha Kumbh Mela after a stampede-like situation unfolded early Wednesday morning. Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna confirmed that tensions were subdued, allowing the Juna Akhara and two others to proceed with the sacred Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam. The situation was partly managed by postponing the ritual to accommodate the massive influx of devotees.
According to the DIG, several people were injured during the stampede; however, all are reported to be out of danger and receiving proper medical care. He stressed that the state of calm has been achieved with careful oversight by the event organizers.
Meanwhile, Mahant Ravindra Puri of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, along with numerous saints and Nagas, participated in the ritual at the iconic venue. Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara expressed their challenges during today's chaotic event but affirmed their ongoing efforts to ensure every devotee has the chance to participate in the spiritual ritual.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Devotees Flock to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj
Millions Flock to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh's First Amrit Snan
Spiritual Symphony: Captivating Energy at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh
Prayagraj Schools Close for Maha Kumbh's First 'Shahi Snan'
Global Delegation Embarks on Spiritual Journey at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam