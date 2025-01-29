Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Murder of Inspector in Indore

In a shocking incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, an auto-rickshaw driver has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering a 58-year-old inspector ranked officer. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Devendra Burasi, reportedly killed Inspector Prabhat Narayan Chaturvedi following an altercation during a shared auto ride, according to police sources on Wednesday.

The sequence of events unfolded when Inspector Chaturvedi, who worked at the Rustamji Armed Police Training College, was found dead on January 24. His family had initially reported him missing, leading to an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma reported that Chaturvedi's body was discovered in front of Phoenix Mall, raising suspicions of foul play.

Following a forensic analysis, police traced Chaturvedi's last movements through city surveillance footage, spotting him near a local wine shop before taking an auto. The subsequent enquiry led to Burasi's arrest, who confessed to the crime. He admitted to striking the inspector with a stone after consuming alcohol together. The investigation continues as authorities delve deeper into this case.

