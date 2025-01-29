IREDA Amplifies Renewable Energy Financing in Odisha

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) has revealed a substantial loan exposure of Rs 1,540 crore for energy projects based in Odisha. The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Pradip Kumar Das, provided these insights during his address at the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 event in Bhubaneswar.

Das emphasized IREDA's pivotal role in supporting Odisha's renewable energy endeavors through significant financial interventions. With a loan book exceeding Rs 1,540 crore, the agency is dedicated to bridging financing gaps, advancing green investments, and facilitating the swift deployment of clean energy projects.

Under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), IREDA logged an impressive 41% year-on-year growth in loan disbursement, reaching Rs 17,236 crore in the December quarter. This reflects the agency's commitment to promoting and developing new and renewable sources of energy across India.

