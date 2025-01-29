Left Menu

Northvolt Sells Stake in Novo Energy Amid Bankruptcy Protections

Swedish battery maker Northvolt is selling its stake in Novo Energy to Volvo. Under bankruptcy protection, Northvolt seeks to cut costs and focus on battery production, while Volvo aims to continue Novo's plans with a new partner. Potential collaborations in North America are being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:54 IST
Northvolt Sells Stake in Novo Energy Amid Bankruptcy Protections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move amid financial constraints, Swedish electric-vehicle battery maker Northvolt has agreed to sell its stake in the joint battery venture Novo Energy to Volvo Cars. The deal marks a significant shift in Northvolt's strategy as it seeks to stabilize operations under U.S. bankruptcy protection.

Northvolt, which has been grappling with quality issues and production challenges, is refocusing its efforts on its primary business: battery cell production. This decision has prompted the company to divest from various projects, including those in Norway and Poland, while eyeing expansion in more stable markets like Canada and Germany.

Despite the divestiture, both companies remain optimistic. Volvo plans to seek a new partner to uphold Novo's timeline for battery production by 2026, while Northvolt is exploring new supply opportunities in North America, indicating continued interest in its technological capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025