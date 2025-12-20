Left Menu

Modi's Push for Assam: Correcting Historical 'Mistakes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of neglecting Assam and the Northeast for decades, claiming the BJP is rectifying past mistakes. He highlighted BJP's efforts in development and protection against infiltrators, emphasizing Assam's pivotal role in India's future and cultural safeguarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public address following the inauguration of the new terminal at Guwahati airport, criticized Congress for years of neglect towards Assam and the Northeast, alleging that these regions were never part of Congress's development plans.

Modi accused Congress of protecting infiltrators that threatened Assam's security and identity, highlighting the BJP's ongoing efforts to rectify these 'mistakes.' He underscored the party's initiatives, including the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision to exclude infiltrators from election processes, and stated the Centre's strict measures to stop infiltration.

Modi passionately linked Assam's development trajectory to BJP's governance, declaring the Northeast as essential to India's future and gateway for development. He underscored the government's commitment to preserving the region's identity and culture, aligning with the broader goal of crafting a developed India by 2047. This includes significant infrastructure projects and Assam's strategic importance in connecting India with ASEAN countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

