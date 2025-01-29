Left Menu

Kalpataru Ltd Disassociates from Fraudulent Activities Misusing Its Name

Kalpataru Ltd denies any link to a fraudulent group using its name illegally. The Enforcement Directorate had attached properties worth Rs 30.5 crore belonging to 'Kalpataru Group companies' under suspicion. Kalpataru is pursuing legal action against the infringers who violated trademark regulations and court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:55 IST
Kalpataru Ltd Disassociates from Fraudulent Activities Misusing Its Name
Representative image (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Ltd has firmly denied any connection with a fraudulent group exploiting its name, following a statement by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED previously announced the attachment of nine properties valued at Rs 30.5 crore, linked to 'Kalpataru Group companies,' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In response, Kalpataru Ltd clarified that the company's name and trademark have been unlawfully appropriated by separate individuals. The company condemned these actions as violations of both the law and its reputation. Kalpataru intimated its intention to pursue further legal measures against the group responsible for this misuse.

A company spokesperson declared, 'We categorically deny any association with the fraudulent group misusing the 'Kalpataru' name. Despite gaining a legal injunction in 2015 and a final order in 2016 from the Bombay High Court, the offenders continue illicit activities. We're taking necessary legal steps to safeguard our brand's integrity.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025