Kalpataru Ltd Disassociates from Fraudulent Activities Misusing Its Name
Kalpataru Ltd denies any link to a fraudulent group using its name illegally. The Enforcement Directorate had attached properties worth Rs 30.5 crore belonging to 'Kalpataru Group companies' under suspicion. Kalpataru is pursuing legal action against the infringers who violated trademark regulations and court orders.
- Country:
- India
Kalpataru Ltd has firmly denied any connection with a fraudulent group exploiting its name, following a statement by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED previously announced the attachment of nine properties valued at Rs 30.5 crore, linked to 'Kalpataru Group companies,' under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
In response, Kalpataru Ltd clarified that the company's name and trademark have been unlawfully appropriated by separate individuals. The company condemned these actions as violations of both the law and its reputation. Kalpataru intimated its intention to pursue further legal measures against the group responsible for this misuse.
A company spokesperson declared, 'We categorically deny any association with the fraudulent group misusing the 'Kalpataru' name. Despite gaining a legal injunction in 2015 and a final order in 2016 from the Bombay High Court, the offenders continue illicit activities. We're taking necessary legal steps to safeguard our brand's integrity.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
