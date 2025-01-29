India's Ambitious Renewable Energy Vision: 1,800 GW by 2047
India is targeting 1,800 GW of renewable energy by 2047, celebrating its 100 years of independence as part of the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi affirmed a roadmap for 2047, building on the 500 GW goal for 2030. India aims for rapid annual capacity growth to meet these targets.
- Country:
- India
India is setting its sights on achieving a colossal 1,800 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2047 as part of the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision, marking the nation's 100th year of independence. This ambitious objective was announced by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at the India Energy Transition Summit.
Joshi, handling the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, emphasized a strategic shift from the immediate target of 500 GW by 2030 to a more long-term vision for 2047. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has accelerated efforts to transform its energy sector significantly.
India's renewable energy growth has been substantial, with solar capacity alone reaching 100 GW. The country is on track to add approximately 50 GW annually, dramatically increasing from 75.52 GW in 2014 to 220 GW currently. The financial roadmap involves significant investments, with national banks and private institutions poised to contribute substantially to the target.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADB and PT Supreme Energy Muara Laboh Partner to Expand Indonesia’s Geothermal Energy Capacity
UAE Leading the Charge in Solar Energy Revolution by 2030
Top Financial Leaders to Drive Africa’s Energy Transition at Invest in African Energy 2025 Forum
Madhya Pradesh Powers Up: Solar Energy to Fuel Indian Railways
Jharkhand's Strides: From Solar Energy to Anti-Crime Success