Tata Power-DDL Cracks Down on Power Theft with 17 Convictions

In a major effort to curb electricity theft, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd has secured 17 convictions between April 2024 and January 2025. The company emphasizes its commitment to lawful consumer rights and sustainable energy, urging citizens to report power theft and refrain from illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has intensified its crackdown on electricity theft, securing 17 convictions from April 2024 to January 2025. This forms part of its broader initiative against such pilferage since 2007, which has seen 78 people convicted in north and northwest Delhi under Section 135 of the Electricity Act.

The company filed criminal cases in the Special Electricity Court in Rohini, highlighting the severity of the offenses. The court's decisions reinforce the discom's dedication to safeguarding the interests of lawful consumers.

Customers are encouraged to report any power theft. The Chief Commercial Officer praised the team for their efforts, emphasizing the aim for a sustainable energy future and the need to protect consumers who consistently pay their bills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

