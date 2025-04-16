Delhi Police Crackdown: Over 4,000 Pirated NCERT Books Seized
Delhi Police seized more than 4,000 pirated NCERT textbooks in a raid at Samaypur Badli, arresting one person. Arvind Gupta, alleged to have sourced books from multiple suppliers for resale, has been charged under the Copyright Act. Investigations to trace the supply chain continue.
In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have seized over 4,000 pirated NCERT textbooks following a raid in Samaypur Badli, outer-north Delhi. The action led to the arrest of Arvind Gupta, aged 33, who police say was involved in running the counterfeit book racket.
According to a senior police officer, the operation took place on April 12 after authorities received a tip-off about the illegal activity. Gupta, a resident of Sector 16 in Rohini, allegedly procured pirated books from various sources for resale in the area.
Authorities have charged Gupta under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act. During questioning, Gupta admitted his involvement in purchasing counterfeit books for resale. The police investigation now seeks to uncover the supply chain and identify other individuals connected to the illegal operation.
