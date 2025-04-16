Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Over 4,000 Pirated NCERT Books Seized

Delhi Police seized more than 4,000 pirated NCERT textbooks in a raid at Samaypur Badli, arresting one person. Arvind Gupta, alleged to have sourced books from multiple suppliers for resale, has been charged under the Copyright Act. Investigations to trace the supply chain continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:18 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Over 4,000 Pirated NCERT Books Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have seized over 4,000 pirated NCERT textbooks following a raid in Samaypur Badli, outer-north Delhi. The action led to the arrest of Arvind Gupta, aged 33, who police say was involved in running the counterfeit book racket.

According to a senior police officer, the operation took place on April 12 after authorities received a tip-off about the illegal activity. Gupta, a resident of Sector 16 in Rohini, allegedly procured pirated books from various sources for resale in the area.

Authorities have charged Gupta under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act. During questioning, Gupta admitted his involvement in purchasing counterfeit books for resale. The police investigation now seeks to uncover the supply chain and identify other individuals connected to the illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025