Delhi Police Crackdown: Over 4,000 Pirated NCERT Books Seized

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have seized over 4,000 pirated NCERT textbooks following a raid in Samaypur Badli, outer-north Delhi. The action led to the arrest of Arvind Gupta, aged 33, who police say was involved in running the counterfeit book racket.

According to a senior police officer, the operation took place on April 12 after authorities received a tip-off about the illegal activity. Gupta, a resident of Sector 16 in Rohini, allegedly procured pirated books from various sources for resale in the area.

Authorities have charged Gupta under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act. During questioning, Gupta admitted his involvement in purchasing counterfeit books for resale. The police investigation now seeks to uncover the supply chain and identify other individuals connected to the illegal operation.

