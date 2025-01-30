Fog Fails to Dampen Devotion at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh

Amidst a thick fog blanket, Prayagraj continues to host a significant influx of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh, an event of great religious importance. The India Meteorological Department forecasts sustained foggy conditions in the region until the end of January.

The department reported, "Dense to very Dense Fog Conditions very likely to continue to prevail during night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh till 31st January," raising awareness among attendees as temperatures hover between 10-13 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday saw a massive turnout for 'Mauni Amavasya,' with over 57.1 million engaging in holy bathing, despite a tragic stampede early that day claiming at least 30 lives and injuring 60 others, confirmed Deputy Inspector General of Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna.

In a sharp response, the Uttar Pradesh government promised Rs 25 lakh in aid for families of the deceased. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a judicial probe led by a three-member commission headed by Justice Harsh Kumar.

Despite the tragedy, Magh Mela's attendance has escalated beyond 199.4 million, with more events lined up, such as Basant Panchami's Third Shahi Snan on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivaratri on February 26. The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, is set to continue through February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)