Green Energy Giants Unite for 1GW Solar Surge in Rajasthan

In a strategic move to bolster India's green energy sector, Indian company Jakson Green has partnered with Singapore's Blueleaf Energy. The ambitious joint venture aims to develop a 1 GW solar project in Rajasthan with a substantial investment of USD 400 million, providing a key boost to renewable energy capacity in the region.

This collaboration will focus on building extensive solar projects equipped with long-term power purchase agreements, aiming for completion by 2025-2026. Credit facilities from major banks will underpin the financial framework required for such a significant undertaking, reinforcing Jakson's financial robustness in both domestic and international markets.

The Rajasthan Solar Portfolio is anticipated to generate 1,800 GWh annually, enough to power 1.5 million Indian households sustainably. The initiative not only addresses environmental concerns by mitigating over 22 million tons of CO₂ emissions but also promises substantial employment opportunities, reflecting a commitment to sustainable development.

