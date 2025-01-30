Left Menu

Thane Police Crack Down on Illegal Immigration: Arrests and Raids Lead to Key Developments

Thane Police have arrested four Bangladeshi women for illegal residency, while a landlord is charged for harboring them. Similar arrests in Mumbai highlight a broader crackdown on illegal immigration. Investigations continue to uncover whether the suspects were involved in further illegal activities.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Thane Police has apprehended four women of Bangladeshi origin, accused of living illegally in the Manor Pada area of Thane West. The detainees, identified as Shazida Khatoon, Shalina Mulla, Ratna Khatoon, and Reshma Dhali, are charged with violating the Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

Police raided the premises following a tip-off and found the women residing there without valid documentation. Investigations disclosed that they had settled in the area for a significant period without legal authorization.

Additionally, the property's landlord, Nitin Kondilkar, is facing charges under the Foreigners Act for allegedly renting out the residence despite knowing the women's illegal status. Meanwhile, in a related scenario, nine Bangladeshi immigrants were detained in Mumbai for illegal residency, with authorities also finding three children living among them. The heightened vigilance by the police aims to dismantle illegal immigration networks and human trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

