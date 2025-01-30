Tributes to Gandhi: A Call for Unity and Non-Violence

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, emphasizing Gandhi's global legacy. "Mahatma Gandhi is a global asset," Shivakumar stated, urging the world to embrace Gandhi's principles of non-violence and unity.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader VS Ugrappa condemned recent remarks by Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief. Ugrappa criticized Bhagwat for implying India's true independence began only with the construction of the Ram Mandir, labeling the statement as disrespectful to India's democratic foundations. He urged villagers to protest and file complaints against such assertions.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, joined by other dignitaries, paid floral tributes at Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore, marking Gandhi's 77th death anniversary. Siddaramaiah reflected on Gandhi's emphasis on tolerance, unity, and equality, stressing the importance of preserving these values in today's diverse India.

