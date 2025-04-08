Left Menu

Political Clash in Karnataka: Cooking Gas and Fuel Prices Spark Tension

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar criticizes BJP for hiking cooking gas and fuel prices, urging state BJP to protest against their central government instead. Amidst political disputes, BJP launches 'Janakrosha Yatre' against Congress. Congress plans protests against central price hikes on essential commodities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:16 IST
Political Clash in Karnataka: Cooking Gas and Fuel Prices Spark Tension
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, political tensions are escalating as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticizes the BJP over cooking gas and fuel price hikes imposed by the central government. Shivakumar urged the state BJP to redirect their protest march, the 'Janakrosha Yatre', against their central counterparts rather than the Congress-led state government.

The Janakrosha Yatre, a 16-day campaign launched by the BJP, aims to criticize the Congress for various policy decisions, including price hikes and alleged discriminatory practices. However, Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have both labeled these protests as a 'farce', questioning why the BJP doesn't challenge similar hikes by their own government at the center.

With the central government's recent hike of Rs 50 on cooking gas and an additional Rs 2 excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Congress plans to stage protests at Freedom Park. Accusations fly from both parties, each blaming the other for increasing financial burdens on the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

