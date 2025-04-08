Crackdown on Financial Irregularities: ED Raids Cooperative Banks in Karnataka
The Enforcement Directorate launched searches at multiple locations in Karnataka, targeting alleged financial irregularities in cooperative banks. The raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, are taking place in Bengaluru and Shivamogga districts. Further details of the investigation are awaited.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of raids in Karnataka on Tuesday, targeting financial irregularities in certain cooperative banks, according to official sources.
Conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the searches are centered on Bengaluru and Shivamogga districts, covering approximately ten locations.
Officials are continuing their investigation, with more details yet to be released regarding the scope and findings of the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ladera Technology Expands in Bengaluru: A New Era of Digital Transformation
AI Revolution Sparks Change in Bengaluru Property Management
Arvind SmartSpaces Achieves Rs 180 Crore Sellout in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail for Actress in Gold Smuggling Scandal
Shane Watson: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Chepauk Fortress Challenge