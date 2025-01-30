Supreme Court Petition Seeks Safety Overhaul at Mahakumbh

In a significant legal move, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court concerning the recent tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner is pressing for comprehensive safety protocols to protect countless pilgrims attending the venerated event.

Filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, the petition requests the apex court to mandate that VIP activities do not derail safety measures for devotees, ensuring unimpeded entry and exit. Justice Sanjeev Khanna advised filing an application for early hearing, while the plea also demands accountability reports from Uttar Pradesh authorities on the January 29 disaster.

The catastrophic event resulted in 30 deaths and numerous injuries, starkly exposing administrative failures. Recommendations include the installment of multilingual advisory systems and technology-driven communication strategies to enhance safety awareness among diverse attendees. It also highlights the necessity for a robust medical presence along with accurate and accessible guidance for pilgrims throughout the Mahakumbh.

