Left Menu

Supreme Court Petition Seeks Safety Overhaul at Mahakumbh

Following the deadly Mahakumbh stampede, a PIL urges the Supreme Court to enforce safety guidelines and ensure VIP movements do not compromise public safety. The plea demands comprehensive government reports and increased facilities and information dissemination for devotees at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:32 IST
Supreme Court Petition Seeks Safety Overhaul at Mahakumbh
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court concerning the recent tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner is pressing for comprehensive safety protocols to protect countless pilgrims attending the venerated event.

Filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, the petition requests the apex court to mandate that VIP activities do not derail safety measures for devotees, ensuring unimpeded entry and exit. Justice Sanjeev Khanna advised filing an application for early hearing, while the plea also demands accountability reports from Uttar Pradesh authorities on the January 29 disaster.

The catastrophic event resulted in 30 deaths and numerous injuries, starkly exposing administrative failures. Recommendations include the installment of multilingual advisory systems and technology-driven communication strategies to enhance safety awareness among diverse attendees. It also highlights the necessity for a robust medical presence along with accurate and accessible guidance for pilgrims throughout the Mahakumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025