Shell's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Dive

Shell reported a decline in fourth-quarter profits due to decreased refining margins and LNG trading. Adjusted earnings for the quarter ending December 31 dropped to $3.66 billion, compared to $7.31 billion in the previous year. This highlights significant challenges in the energy sector.

Shell announced a significant reduction in its fourth-quarter profits, attributing the downturn to lower refining margins and subdued liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading.

The energy giant reported adjusted earnings of $3.66 billion for the quarter ending December 31, a sharp decrease from $7.31 billion in the corresponding period last year.

This substantial earnings drop underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the energy industry amidst fluctuating market dynamics and regulatory landscapes.

