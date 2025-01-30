Shell's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Dive
Shell reported a decline in fourth-quarter profits due to decreased refining margins and LNG trading. Adjusted earnings for the quarter ending December 31 dropped to $3.66 billion, compared to $7.31 billion in the previous year. This highlights significant challenges in the energy sector.
