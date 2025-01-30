Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Tragedy: Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh Leaders Respond as Toll Rises

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirmed four deaths from the state at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, arranging air ambulances and monitoring the situation. CM Mohan Yadav mourned the losses, including three from Madhya Pradesh. The stampede resulted in 30 fatalities, with authorities overseeing future safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:20 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed the deaths of four individuals from his state at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, assuring the public that immediate measures have been implemented. An air ambulance has been arranged while the Deputy Commissioner is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with ministers from Belagavi district.

The Chief Minister revealed that the government is still awaiting updates regarding eight other missing persons. He stated that a concerned minister would announce compensation for the deceased's families. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed condolences over the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, highlighting that the tragedy occurred during the significant 'Sangam Snan' on Mauni Amavasya.

Yadav confirmed that three of the deceased were from Madhya Pradesh, extending his request for safety precautions. Overall, the catastrophic stampede at Prayagraj claimed 30 lives, as stated by Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna, with 36 individuals receiving medical care at a local facility. The identities of some victims remain unidentified. Security measures are being reviewed by UP DGP Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh ahead of the upcoming third Amrit Snan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

