Tragedy on Yamuna Expressway: Identifying the Unidentified

Authorities have identified 11 of the 16 victims from the horrific multi-vehicle accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, using DNA testing. Officials confirmed that the victims' bodies have been returned to their respective families.

The accident, which involved numerous buses and cars colliding and subsequently catching fire due to dense fog, occurred earlier this month, killing 19 people. An official release by the DSP of the Mahavan area stated that blood samples from relatives were crucial in identifying the victims.

Families of the victims, some taking the bodies to their native places for last rites, while others held cremations along the Yamuna river in Mathura, expressed their deep sorrow. The challenge remains to identify five victims whose remains were unrecognizably charred. More advanced DNA testing is being employed for further identification.