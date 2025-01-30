Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Shines Bright: Solar Rooftop Push Goes Nationwide
The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana targets 20 lakh rooftop solar installations by October 2025. Launched by PM Modi, the initiative aims to provide free electricity through solar panels to one crore households by March 2027. Union Minister Shripad Naik shared these developments at a recent conclave.
The Union Minister for State of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik, revealed ambitious targets for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana on Thursday, aiming for 20 lakh rooftop installations by October 2025.
Speaking at the third Discom Conclave 2025 organized by PHDCCI, Naik announced expectations of 10 lakh installations by March and outlined the plan to reach the one crore milestone by March 2027. The initiative, launched by PM Narendra Modi, is backed by a budget of Rs 75,021 crore, focusing on domestic solar power implementation.
Designated as the world's largest rooftop solar initiative, it empowers discoms as state implementation agencies to ensure seamless service delivery. As of December, the national portal recorded 1.45 crore registrations and 6.34 lakh installations, reflecting the program's ongoing momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
