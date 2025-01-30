Left Menu

IPS Veteran GP Singh Takes Helm as CRPF Director General

IPS officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a veteran in counter-insurgency and law enforcement, has been appointed as the Director General of the CRPF. He will lead India's largest paramilitary force in counter-terrorism and internal security operations. Singh's extensive experience includes leadership roles in Assam Police and NIA.

Updated: 30-01-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:07 IST
IPS Veteran GP Singh Takes Helm as CRPF Director General
GP Singh takes charge as CRPF's new Director General (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior IPS officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh, widely known as GP Singh, officially assumed the role of Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday. Singh, a 1991 batch officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, succeeds officiating chief and Special Director General Vitul Kumar at the CRPF Headquarters.

S the new head of India's largest paramilitary force, Singh is tasked with managing CRPF's extensive operations, ranging from counter-terrorism to law enforcement in conflict-prone areas throughout the country. He joins the CRPF at a crucial time when the force's efforts are vital to national security. Born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Singh pursued his education in Lucknow, obtaining both B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees before attending the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Singh's career began in Assam during a period of major insurgency in the Northeast. His initial roles included Assistant Superintendent of Police in Sonitpur, Sub-Divisional Police Officer in Rangia, and Assistant Superintendent of Police in Nalbari, where he played a critical part in counter-insurgency efforts. Notably, he led successful operations in Jorhat without Army support. He joined the Special Protection Group in 2002, safeguarding Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

