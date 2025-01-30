Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Faces Bomb Threat Chaos

A bomb threat call to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport led to extensive searches by security teams on Wednesday. Officials quickly responded with the deployment of bomb squads after receiving the alarming notification.

The call was traced to an individual named Nitin from Kamareddy, police revealed. Nitin reportedly dialed the airport over 100 times, claiming a bomb was placed at the site. Investigations revealed that Nitin is possibly mentally unstable, adding complexity to the ongoing inquiries.

Local authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to ensure airport safety and understand the motivations behind the incident. The secondary sweep of the airport continues, with public safety being the foremost priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)