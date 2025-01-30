Left Menu

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Faces Bomb Threat Chaos

A bomb threat at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport triggered a massive security sweep. The call made by Nitin from Kamareddy prompted immediate action. Nitin, who made 100 calls, is allegedly mentally disturbed. Further investigations are ongoing to ensure safety at the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:35 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Faces Bomb Threat Chaos
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat call to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport led to extensive searches by security teams on Wednesday. Officials quickly responded with the deployment of bomb squads after receiving the alarming notification.

The call was traced to an individual named Nitin from Kamareddy, police revealed. Nitin reportedly dialed the airport over 100 times, claiming a bomb was placed at the site. Investigations revealed that Nitin is possibly mentally unstable, adding complexity to the ongoing inquiries.

Local authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to ensure airport safety and understand the motivations behind the incident. The secondary sweep of the airport continues, with public safety being the foremost priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025