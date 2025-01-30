Bank of Baroda's Steady Profit Growth Amid Economic Shifts

State-owned Bank of Baroda has once again shown resilience in the banking sector by posting a 5.6% increase in net profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 4,837 crore. This marks a rise from the previous year's net profit of Rs 4,579 crore.

In its latest regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based bank announced a growth in total income to Rs 34,676 crore, up from Rs 31,416 crore during the same period last year. Interest income also saw an increase, reaching Rs 30,908 crore compared to Rs 28,605 crore.

The bank's financial standing was further highlighted by a gross non-performing assets ratio that improved to 2.43% from 3.08% a year ago, despite overall provisions rising to Rs 1,082 crore from Rs 666 crore. However, the Capital Adequacy Ratio decreased slightly to 14.72% from 15.96%.

