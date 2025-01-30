Left Menu

Catalysts Unite: Bridging the Aftercare Gap for India's Youth

The 'Ahvaan: A Call to Action' national conference, hosted by Catalysts for Social Action, united 130 stakeholders to address aftercare services in India. The event highlighted innovations and collaborations needed to support care leavers transitioning to adulthood, ensuring they receive vital resources like education and psychosocial support.

The 'Ahvaan: A Call to Action' National Conference was a pioneering event striving to unite stakeholders within the aftercare services ecosystem. Organized by Catalysts for Social Action, in collaboration with A Future for Every Child and UNICEF, the conference allowed diverse entities, including government agencies, NGOs, and corporate partners, to exchange knowledge and strategies.

Over 130 participants from 13 Indian states discussed the state of aftercare, emphasizing its crucial role in aiding care leavers—young people who exit institutional care at 18. Despite the crucial support these services can provide, many care leavers remain unaware or unable to access comprehensive aftercare. The conference aimed to bridge this gap through collaboration.

Key discussions involved the policy frameworks for aftercare services and strategies to scale these services nationwide. By fostering partnerships, the conference sought a unified approach ensuring every care leaver is supported, addressing the risks of poverty, unemployment, and homelessness that arise without this critical support.

