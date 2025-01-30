Delhi High Court Seeks NIA's Response on Rashid Engineer's Interim Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) regarding the interim bail plea of Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer. Engineer, currently in Tihar Jail in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding case, has requested interim bail to attend the upcoming Parliament's Budget session.

Justice Vikas Mahajan's bench noted the NIA counsel's request for more time to receive instructions. Engineer seeks bail from January 31 to April 5, aligning with Parliament's session, because his constituency risks remaining unrepresented. His counsel emphasized that his regular bail application has been pending since September 2024.

The NIA pointed out that the jurisdiction issue of whether an NIA court can hear such cases is still pending. Engineer approached the High Court after his bail plea was not ruled on by the Additional Sessions Judge, citing jurisdiction difficulties. The case continues in the court as jurisdiction issues await resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)