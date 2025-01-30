Left Menu

Tech Titans' Mixed Earnings Stir Market Movements

Wall Street sees gains as investors react to mixed earnings from tech giants like Meta and Microsoft. The Federal Reserve held rates steady, while the European Central Bank cut them. Currency markets saw the yen strengthen and the euro weaken slightly. Trump's policies could impact future Fed decisions.

Updated: 30-01-2025 19:15 IST
Wall Street experienced a positive trend on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings reports from tech giants Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla. While Microsoft's shares faltered, those in Meta and Tesla saw significant gains. This comes amidst a stable dollar following the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates.

In Europe, the European Central Bank's rate cut did little to bolster the euro, which dropped slightly on the day. Investors also turned their eyes to the yen, which strengthened due to expectations of continued rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

Despite concerns regarding U.S. monetary policy and President Trump's impending tariffs, stock index futures showed promise, pointing towards potential growth for tech-focused indices such as the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, global concerns simmer as tech investments continue to rise, with investors demanding concrete results.

