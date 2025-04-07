Left Menu

Microsoft's Major Pullback: Wicresoft Ceases China Operations

Microsoft's joint venture, Wicresoft, will halt its China operations, resulting in 2,000 layoffs. This decision aligns with Microsoft's strategy to discontinue outsourcing support to Wicresoft, amid rising tension between China and the U.S. and increasing local competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:26 IST
Microsoft's Major Pullback: Wicresoft Ceases China Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Microsoft's joint venture, Wicresoft, is set to end its China operations starting Tuesday, leading to the dismissal of roughly 2,000 employees, according to a report from Chinese media outlet Caijing.

This decision is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to cease outsourcing after-sales services in China to Wicresoft. The closure raises concerns regarding the continued support for China's users of Microsoft Windows and Office products.

As Microsoft navigates escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China and faces competition from local companies like Kingsoft, the tech giant is withdrawing from the Chinese market. Despite this, a Microsoft spokesperson has disputed claims of shutting down its entire China operations, directing media to the specific reference of Wicresoft instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025