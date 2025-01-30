Left Menu

Economic Survey 2024-25: Charting India's Economic Path

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Economic Survey 2024-25, offering insights into India's economy and outlining future growth and reform strategies. Prepared under Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's guidance, the document addresses current challenges and sets the stage for the upcoming Union Budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:39 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Economic Survey 2024-25 on Friday, delivering a detailed analysis of the nation's economic health during the current financial year. The document will highlight challenges such as slowing growth, rupee depreciation, and weak consumer demand.

Prepared by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's team, the survey not only offers a review of economic performance but also maps out a strategic path for reforms and growth across various sectors.

As the survey precedes the Union Budget, expectations are high for innovative solutions to issues like poverty, climate change, and education. The Budget Session also features key legislative plans, including the tabling of 16 bills.

