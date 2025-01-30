Left Menu

Uranium's Critical Comeback: The Debate Over Its Status and Global Demand

Uranium was removed from the U.S.'s list of critical minerals due to its classification as a 'fuel mineral,' but increasing global demand and geopolitical tensions have reignited discussions about its status. The nuclear power resurgence highlights the mineral's importance, emphasizing a need for reconsideration by authorities like the USGS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:15 IST
Uranium's Critical Comeback: The Debate Over Its Status and Global Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) decided in 2022 that uranium doesn't qualify as a critical mineral because it's a 'fuel mineral.' However, this decision is being challenged by former President Donald Trump, who wants it reconsidered to potentially unlock federal funds and fast-track domestic projects.

The debate arises amid a nuclear power resurgence, driven by global warming concerns and energy demands. Microsoft's agreement with Constellation Energy to rejuvenate a Three Mile Island unit underlines nuclear energy's renewed relevance, supported by more than 20 countries' pledge to boost nuclear power.

Uranium's market is stressed by an imbalance in supply and demand, compounded by geopolitical tensions such as the U.S.'s efforts to reduce reliance on Russian uranium. The mineral's high prices and concentrated global production, mainly from Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia, further complicate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025