Lula Clarifies Petrobras' Autonomy on Fuel Pricing

In a recent press conference in Brasilia, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addressed media speculations about his involvement in fuel price adjustments. Contrary to reports, he stated that Petrobras holds autonomy in determining pricing strategies.

Lula emphasized that it is up to Petrobras to decide when and if fuel price changes are required, including any potential hikes in diesel prices.

By reinforcing Petrobras' operational independence, Lula aims to dispel any misinformation regarding his role in decisions affecting fuel market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)