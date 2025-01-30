Left Menu

Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Surge: Pune on High Alert

Suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases in Pune have risen to 130, with 73 confirmed. A central team investigates causes, including bacteria found in samples. Efforts are underway to manage the situation, and citizens are advised to stay calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A surge in suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases has been reported, with the total number reaching 130, according to the Public Health Department. Out of these, 73 cases have been confirmed, highlighting a significant health concern for the region.

Among the confirmed cases, 25 belong to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 74 from newly added villages under PMC jurisdiction, 13 from Pimpri Chinchwad, and nine each from Pune Rural and other districts. A troubling development accompanies these figures, as 20 patients are currently reliant on ventilator support.

In light of these events, the Union Health Ministry has dispatched a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Pune. This team, consisting of experts from major health institutions, aims to support state authorities in implementing interventions and managing the surge in suspected and confirmed GBS cases. Public reassurances have been offered, urging citizens not to panic as preventive measures are set in motion by the state's health department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

