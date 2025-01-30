Irdai Caps Health Insurance Premium Hike for Seniors

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has implemented a crucial regulation, directing insurers to limit the annual increase in health insurance premiums for senior citizens to 10%. This directive is in response to significant premium hikes that have been recently observed.

In a decisive move, Irdai issued a circular mandating all general and health insurers offering indemnity-based individual health insurance products to ensure that premiums for seniors, aged 60 and above, do not exceed a 10% increase per year.

Insurers proposing hikes above this threshold must consult Irdai prior to implementation. The regulator continues to monitor these products to safeguard seniors against excessive costs.

