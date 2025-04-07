Champions League Final Ticket Pricing Unveiled: Fan-Friendly Rates Amidst Premium Hikes

UEFA has announced that ticket prices for the men's Champions League final will remain unchanged for most fans of the two competing teams, with significant increases only affecting premium seating options. The governing body revealed these details on Monday, highlighting a fan-friendly approach amidst rising costs in the upper-tier categories.

The finalists will each receive an allocation of 18,000 tickets for the May 31 contest at Bayern Munich's stadium, where the lowest ticket price is set at 70 euros, mirroring the lowest cost for tickets at last year's final in Wembley, London. However, top-tier tickets have seen a hike, jumping from 713 euros to 950 euros, while 'category 2' ticket prices rise from 500 euros to 650 euros.

A total of 38,700 of the 64,500 tickets available for the event will be sold directly to fans and the public, with a further 2,700 available for global purchase via UEFA's website. The remaining portion is reserved for sponsors, broadcasters, national soccer federations, and UEFA guests, supporting UEFA's overall revenue structure which pays out substantial sums to clubs like last year's champions, Real Madrid.

