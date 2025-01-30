Uttarakhand's Tableau Triumphs at Republic Day Parade

Uttarakhand's Republic Day tableau, themed around 'Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports,' captured the third place in the People's Choice Award category at the national Republic Day celebrations. The award ceremony was graced by Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, who presented the accolade at the National Stadium Camp in New Delhi, as per an official statement. It was received by Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General of the Department of Information and Public Relations, alongside Shri K.S Chauhan, Team Leader and Joint Director of the tableau.

This year's Republic Day marked notable achievements for Uttarakhand, including special recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who acknowledged the vibrant tableau with a wave during the parade. Despite the brief three and a half minutes allocated for performances, Uttarakhand's artists impressed the audience with a dynamic showcase of the state's famous Jagar singing and Chhapeli folk dance. The tableau's success is attributed to its compelling depiction of the state's rich cultural tapestry, which resonated with the selection committee.

Guided by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the tableau has been honored for the second consecutive year, highlighting the widespread recognition of Uttarakhand's cultural prowess and adventurous spirit. The Chief Minister lauded the contributions of all involved in creating the tableau, underscoring the state's commitment to enhancing tourist experiences. The tableau, conceptualized by Siddheshwar Kanuga, captivated audiences, showcasing a grand display of traditional art and performances by a dedicated team of 16 artists under the leadership of K.S. Chauhan.

