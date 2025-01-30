Empowering Meghalaya: PTCS to Propel SHG Growth

The Meghalaya cabinet has taken a significant step towards strengthening the financial landscape for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by approving the establishment of the Pla Tangka Cooperative Society (PTCS). This decision aims to streamline funding access for SHGs, revolutionizing their economic capabilities.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced at a press conference that the state's financial ecosystem has made substantial progress, with SHG capital surging from Rs 40 crore in 2018 to over Rs 1,000 crore. This surge has positively impacted Meghalaya's GDP, positioning PTCS as a pivotal force for rural economic development.

Sangma highlighted that PTCS will act as a financial intermediary, eliminating cumbersome processes faced by SHGs when seeking loans. The model, inspired by Telangana's Stree Nidhi initiative, promises to foster entrepreneurship and empower women, potentially transforming them into 'Lakhpati Didis'.

(With inputs from agencies.)