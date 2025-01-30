Gujarat Hosts National Conference: Emphasizing 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'

The two-day 'National Conference on Good Governance' opened in Gandhinagar with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Gujarat's Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai inaugurating the event. Key launches included the 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance e-Journal' and the 'State Collaborative Initiative Portal', as per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Union Minister Singh praised Gujarat as a model state for good governance, highlighting its evolution into a hub for high-profile conferences under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. He stressed Gujarat's pioneering role in infrastructure and e-governance, with digital services setting national standards.

Finance Minister Desai reaffirmed Gujarat's commitment to governance reforms, reflecting in its top ranks in Ease of Doing Business. The event saw participation from over 100 representatives from 28 states, endorsing technology's role in delivering transparent services quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)