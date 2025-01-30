Left Menu

Indian Renaissance: Amit Shah Applauds Modi's Decade of Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 'Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade' book launch. Shah praised Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared him to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, and highlighted his transformative impact on India's democracy and future development goals.

Indian Renaissance: Amit Shah Applauds Modi's Decade of Leadership
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Manohar Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked his presence at the launch of the book "Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade" on Thursday, offering insights into the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the pivotal moments that have directed the nation's course, notably amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In his remarks, Shah drew parallels between PM Modi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, emphasizing the unprecedented level of trust and support Modi commands among the public. "I was astonished when Modi Ji announced the Janta Curfew during the Covid outbreak. He urged people to stay indoors, and remarkably, the entire nation followed his appeal," said Shah.

Highlighting a decade of Modi's governance, Shah asserted that the era signifies a decisive shift. He noted, "Ten years ago, we were entangled in policy paralysis, characterized by casteism, nepotism, and appeasement. Modi Ji's tenure marks a transition toward the politics of performance." According to Shah, Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047 is already set into motion, encouraging the nation to embrace its achievements.

