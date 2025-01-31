Left Menu

Prayagraj Vehicle Entry Unrestricted for Peak Festive Days

Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar Mandar clarified no vehicle entry restrictions on January 31, February 1, and 4. Only February 2 and 3 will see divergence schemes due to Vasant Panchami. Meanwhile, a judicial commission investigates the tragic stampede during Prayagraj Mahakumbh, aiming to conclude swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:54 IST
Prayagraj Vehicle Entry Unrestricted for Peak Festive Days
DM Prayagraj, Ravindra Kumar Mandar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prayagraj experienced a significant update on traffic management as District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar confirmed on Friday that vehicle entry will remain unrestricted on January 31, February 1, and February 4. Divergence plans will, however, be in effect on February 2 and 3 due to Vasant Panchami festivities.

Mandar dismissed circulating misinformation on social media claiming vehicle restrictions until February 4, calling it baseless. He emphasized the scheme was only for Mauni Amavasya, and with devotees departing, police have been instructed to remove the barricades. In a similar development, the Yogi Government announced constraints on VIP movement during significant bathing days.

Additionally, a judicial panel commenced its inquiry into the Mauni Amavasya stampede disaster that claimed 30 lives. The commission, led by Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar, is dedicated to rapid investigation, with plans to soon visit Prayagraj. High-level officials also conducted inspections in Prayagraj as part of ongoing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025