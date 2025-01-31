Prayagraj Vehicle Entry Unrestricted for Peak Festive Days

Prayagraj experienced a significant update on traffic management as District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar confirmed on Friday that vehicle entry will remain unrestricted on January 31, February 1, and February 4. Divergence plans will, however, be in effect on February 2 and 3 due to Vasant Panchami festivities.

Mandar dismissed circulating misinformation on social media claiming vehicle restrictions until February 4, calling it baseless. He emphasized the scheme was only for Mauni Amavasya, and with devotees departing, police have been instructed to remove the barricades. In a similar development, the Yogi Government announced constraints on VIP movement during significant bathing days.

Additionally, a judicial panel commenced its inquiry into the Mauni Amavasya stampede disaster that claimed 30 lives. The commission, led by Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar, is dedicated to rapid investigation, with plans to soon visit Prayagraj. High-level officials also conducted inspections in Prayagraj as part of ongoing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)