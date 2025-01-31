UP Government Enforces Equal Experience for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims, Suspends Cop for Misconduct

In a swift move to uphold law and order, Brijesh Tiwari, the station in-charge of Soraon police station, has been suspended after a video circulated online showing him allegedly dumping soil in a vessel of food at a 'Bhandara' in Prayagraj, says the police.

Simultaneously, the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has prohibited VIP protocols during significant bathing festivals, such as 'Amrit Snan'. The directive aims to offer an uninterrupted and fair experience for all devotees attending the sacred Maha Kumbh celebrations.

The government's press release clarifies that during Vasant Panchami, Magh Purnima, and Mahashivratri, and their preceding and succeeding days, no special privileges will be bestowed upon VIPs and VVIPs visiting Prayagraj. Additionally, the administration is imposing a mandatory advance notice period for any VIP movements to avoid disruptions during these major religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)