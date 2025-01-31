Fog and Frigid Temps Grip Delhi Amidst Very Poor Air Quality

A dense layer of fog enshrouded Delhi early Friday, with temperatures plunging to a brisk 10.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Amid the cold wave, homeless individuals sought refuge in night shelters as temperatures in the capital city continued their downward trend.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) responded by installing 235 pagoda tents across key locations like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover. Simultaneously, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 350 at 7 am, based on Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Earlier in the week, air quality reflected similar 'very poor' levels with an AQI of 327 at 8 am.

Further north, frigid conditions prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir as temperatures dipped to single digits in several locales. Srinagar recorded a temperature of 2.4°C at 5:30 am, with lower temperatures in regions like Gulmarg and Pahalgam. The cold wave conditions align with IMD's criteria of stations recording a minimum of 10°C or less for plains and 0°C or below for hilly territories.

